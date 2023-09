STORY: Ottawa would also send trainers to help Ukrainian pilots on western F-16 fighter jets, he said.

Since the beginning of 2022, Canada has committed over $5.9 billion in aid to Ukraine, including over $1.3 billion in military assistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy flew in from Washington where he appealed to U.S. lawmakers for continued support amid doubts by some Republicans over whether Congress should approve more aid.

Although there are no such divisions in Canada, it does not have the deep pockets or military reserves of the United States, Germany and other major backers.