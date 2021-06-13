Canada's Trudeau says he discussed border with Biden, but no deal

June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
said on Sunday he has spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden about
how to lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two
countries but made clear no breakthrough has been achieved.
U.S. and Canadian business leaders have voiced increasing
concern about the ban on non-essential travel in light of
COVID-19 that was first imposed in March 2020 and renewed on a
monthly basis since then. The border measures do not affect
trade flows.
The border restrictions have choked off tourism between the
two countries. Canadian businesses, especially airlines and
those that depend on tourism, have been lobbying the Liberal
government to relax the restrictions.
Canada last week took a cautious first step, saying it was
prepared to relax quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated
citizens returning home starting in early July.
Trudeau, speaking after a Group of Seven summit in Britain,
said he had talked to Biden "about coordinating measures at our
borders as both our countries move ahead with mass vaccination."
Canada is resisting calls for the border measures to be relaxed,
citing the need for more people to be vaccinated.
The United States is ahead of Canada in terms of vaccination
totals.
"We will continue to work closely together on moving forward
in the right way but each of us always will put at the forefront
the interests and the safety of our own citizens," Trudeau told
a televised news conference when asked the Biden conversation.
"Many countries, like Canada, continue to say that now is
not the time to travel," Trudeau added, though he said it is
important to get back to normalcy as quickly as possible.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Will
Dunham)