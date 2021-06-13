Log in
Canada's Trudeau says he discussed border with Biden, but no deal

06/13/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
June 13 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday he has spoken with U.S. President Joe Biden about how to lift pandemic-related border restrictions between the two countries but made clear no breakthrough has been achieved.

U.S. and Canadian business leaders have voiced increasing concern about the ban on non-essential travel in light of COVID-19 that was first imposed in March 2020 and renewed on a monthly basis since then. The border measures do not affect trade flows.

The border restrictions have choked off tourism between the two countries. Canadian businesses, especially airlines and those that depend on tourism, have been lobbying the Liberal government to relax the restrictions.

Canada last week took a cautious first step, saying it was prepared to relax quarantine protocols for fully vaccinated citizens returning home starting in early July.

Trudeau, speaking after a Group of Seven summit in Britain, said he had talked to Biden "about coordinating measures at our borders as both our countries move ahead with mass vaccination." Canada is resisting calls for the border measures to be relaxed, citing the need for more people to be vaccinated.

The United States is ahead of Canada in terms of vaccination totals.

"We will continue to work closely together on moving forward in the right way but each of us always will put at the forefront the interests and the safety of our own citizens," Trudeau told a televised news conference when asked the Biden conversation.

"Many countries, like Canada, continue to say that now is not the time to travel," Trudeau added, though he said it is important to get back to normalcy as quickly as possible.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS