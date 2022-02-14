Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to end protests, police break up armed group

02/14/2022 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa, sources said on Monday.

In the province of Alberta on Monday, police said they broke up an armed group that was prepared to use violence to back a blockade at a border crossing with the United States, authorities said.

Trudeau plans to use the 1988 Emergencies Act, which allows the federal government to override the provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies, the sources said.

The act has only been used once in peacetime - by Trudeau's father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau - who invoked an earlier version of the act in 1970 after a small militant group of Quebec separatists kidnapped a provincial cabinet minister and a British diplomat.

The sources declined to be identified, given the sensitivity of the situation. Separately, the prime minister's office said Trudeau would speak to reporters at 4:30 p.m. ET (2130 GMT).

The "Freedom Convoy" protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the policies of Trudeau's government, covering everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren;Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg;Editing by Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)

By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.44% 1.43962 Delayed Quote.0.65%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -0.31% 17.515 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.39% 48.65 Delayed Quote.-16.72%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -1.82% 9180 Delayed Quote.1.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:50pU.S. Is Closing Kyiv Embassy, Relocating Diplomatic Operations To Western Ukraine - WSJ
RE
01:50pU.s state department orders destruction of computer equipment am…
RE
01:49pU.s. is closing kyiv embassy, relocating diplomatic operations t…
RE
01:46pU.S. considering offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees
RE
01:46pUkraine's UIA loses insurance cover for some planes in Ukrainian airspace
RE
01:37pFrance's Capgemini 2022 margin growth likely capped by costs
RE
01:36pAirlines need to negotiate Ukraine insurance cover for flights - Lloyd's official
RE
01:34pCanada's Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to end protests, police break up armed group
RE
01:34pWarburg, Sternlicht SPACs discuss $20-bln, three-way deal for Allied Universal
RE
01:21pTexas sues Meta's Facebook over facial-recognition practices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2A new Onassis? Italy's sea captain swoops on reborn Alitalia
3Europe's banks fear payment system could be casualty of Russia-Ukraine ..
4Ukraine could drop NATO bid to avoid war, ambassador tells BBC
5Ex-Goldman banker accused of seeking millions in 1MDB corruption trial

HOT NEWS