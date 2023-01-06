Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada's Trudeau urges Alberta to contribute to carbon-capture incentives

01/06/2023 | 05:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the Liberal national caucus holiday party in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged the government of the main oil-producing province of Alberta to use its budget surplus to help bolster tax credits meant to help scale up carbon capture and storage and reduce emissions.

After the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, which included massive tax credits to develop carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) there, the Canadian oil and gas industry has been seeking an increase to what was promised in the April federal budget.

"We've seen for a while Alberta hesitating around investing in anything related to climate change. But CCUS is one of those tangible things," Trudeau told Reuters in an interview.

"I think there's a role for provinces with surpluses, with the capacity to be investing in their future and their workers future," he said.

The comments follow a Reuters exclusive from October that cited sources saying the federal government was at odds with Alberta's government over who should pay to bolster tax credits for carbon capture.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alistair Bell)

By Steve Scherer


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.44% 78.47 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.25% 1.43053 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
WTI -0.34% 73.829 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
Latest news "Economy"
05:53pJudge rejects Trump bid to dismiss New York fraud lawsuit
RE
05:52pGM wants U.S. Treasury to reconsider tax credits for Cadillac Lyriq EV
RE
05:51pVenezuela owes over $20 million to law firms on guarding overseas assets
RE
05:48pStocks rally as jobs report calms rate hike worries
RE
05:42pPortugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
RE
05:39pFactbox-Who can get the newly approved Eisai and Biogen Alzheimer's drug?
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.08% This Week to 96.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.55% to $1.0644 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.04% to $1.2093 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.76% to 132.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. jobs, wages growth expected in December
2Analyst recommendations: Bank of America, Diageo, Fair Isaac, JPMorgan,..
3Nel ASA: Nel signs agreement with HH2E for potential 120 MW capacity in..
4Shell fourth quarter 2022 update note
5Thermo Fisher Scientific on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Nov..

HOT NEWS