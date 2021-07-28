Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's annual inflation rate slows but remains above Bank of Canada target

07/28/2021 | 10:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Phase 2 of the reopening from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's inflation rate slowed more than expected in June from a decade-high in May as food, transport and clothing costs eased, data showed on Wednesday, but some analysts said it might be only a brief reprieve.

Inflation eased to 3.1% in June from 3.6% in May, Statistics Canada said, lower than the 3.2% median forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Bank of Canada said inflation was expected to remain at or above 3% - the top of the bank's 1%-3% control range - through the rest of 2021, easing back to the 2% target by 2022.

"I think (the Bank of Canada) will be relieved," said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardins Group. "They're not losing a handle on inflation."

Prices rose at a slower pace in four of the eight major components on a year-over-year basis in June, Statscan said.

Beef prices fell by 11.0% compared to June 2020 while gas prices rose by 32.0% year-on-year compared to 43.4% in May.

The CPI common measure, which the Bank of Canada says is the best gauge of the economy's underperformance, dipped to 1.7% from 1.8%.

The June data set was the first to incorporate new values for the overall basket that give more weighting for shelter to reflect soaring housing prices.

Some analysts said price pressure was likely to pick up in the near future.

"Housing is still a powerful driver for inflation and we know that, because of the weighting changes, housing is actually going to weigh even more heavily on inflation in the coming months," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"We continue to expect inflation to rebound back toward 4% soon," Stephen Brown, senior economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar gave back some of its gains after the data, to trade 0.2% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 U.S. cents.

(Additional reporting by Fergal Smith and Nichola Saminather in Toronto and and Steve Scherer in Ottawa;Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alexandra Hudson)

By David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aKenya central bank holds main lending rate at 7.0%
RE
10:35aGeneral Dynamics profit beats on higher sales, raises guidance
RE
10:29aVonovia says keeps options open on Deutsche Wohnen as it raises stake
RE
10:26aCanada's Loblaw beats revenue, profit estimates on robust grocery demand
RE
10:24aTSX flat as glum Shopify forecast outweighs strong Loblaw earnings
RE
10:23aRobinhood's meme stock status fuels IPO uncertainty
RE
10:22aAfter six worker deaths at Georgia chicken plant, U.S. issues $1 million in fines
RE
10:22aU.S. goods trade deficit widens; inventories rise
RE
10:20aGSK more upbeat on profits and COVID, investors not sure
RE
10:19aBunge lifts profit outlook as food and fuel demand for vegetable oil grows
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : ANALYSIS-NO GAIN WITHOUT PAIN: Why China's reform push must hurt investors
2International investor concerns mount over China's tech rout
3Deutsche Bank optimistic on revenues after profit beat
4THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A flurry of corporate results
5BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : Investor focus locks on Fed as China rout slows

HOT NEWS