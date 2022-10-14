Canada's biggest pension fund CPP hunting for bargains in volatile markets

TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The CPP Investment, Canada's largest pension fund, is hunting for bargains amidst persistent market volatility, which is expected to continue given ongoing geopolitical tensions and a sticky inflation, CEO John Graham said on Friday.

However, as a patient and active long-term investor, CPP is hoping that strong individual companies would emerge during market corrections, Graham said, even as he warned of challenging times.

"We anticipate a continued bumpy road ahead," Graham told the members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, adding the volatility coming from various corners of economy pointed towards global recession.

The CPP which had C$523 billion ($379 billion) under management as of June 2022, reported a negative return of 4.2% in the June quarter, and its peer Quebec's Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec reported a negative 7.9% return in the first six months of this year, in line with negative returns posted by other global pension funds.

Graham said that this downturn was different than the rest as investors have an "abundance" of unspent cash reserve that is waiting to be invested.

"Capital is a somewhat of a commodity today," he said.

CPP, which manages pensions of 21 million Canadians, was set up to create value over long term.

"That doesn't mean we're immune to volatility in the markets," Graham said. "It means we're well-positioned to weather the storm over the long term." ($1 = 1.3798 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal Editing by Tomasz Janowski)