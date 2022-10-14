Canada's biggest pension fund CPP hunting for bargains in volatile markets

TORONTO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The CPP Investment, Canada's
largest pension fund, is hunting for bargains amidst persistent
market volatility, which is expected to continue given ongoing
geopolitical tensions and a sticky inflation, CEO John Graham
said on Friday.
However, as a patient and active long-term investor, CPP is
hoping that strong individual companies would emerge during
market corrections, Graham said, even as he warned of
challenging times.
"We anticipate a continued bumpy road ahead," Graham told
the members of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, adding the
volatility coming from various corners of economy pointed
towards global recession.
The CPP which had C$523 billion ($379 billion) under
management as of June 2022, reported a negative return of 4.2%
in the June quarter, and its peer Quebec's Caisse de dépôt et
placement du Québec reported a negative 7.9% return in the first
six months of this year, in line with negative returns posted by
other global pension funds.
Graham said that this downturn was different than the rest
as investors have an "abundance" of unspent cash reserve that is
waiting to be invested.
"Capital is a somewhat of a commodity today," he said.
CPP, which manages pensions of 21 million Canadians, was set
up to create value over long term.
"That doesn't mean we're immune to volatility in the
markets," Graham said. "It means we're well-positioned to
weather the storm over the long term."
($1 = 1.3798 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)