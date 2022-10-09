Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada's economy has scope to slow with 'exceptionally high' vacant jobs -central bank gov

10/09/2022 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem walks outside the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said there is scope to slow the economy based on an "exceptionally high number" of job vacancies in the labor market.

In an interview aired on CBC Radio on Sunday, Macklem said the current inflation fight is the biggest test the central bank has faced since it started targeting inflation 30 years ago.

But he assured Canadians that monetary policy is working and he expected inflation to return to the central bank's 2% target by 2024. Canada's headline inflation rate dropped to 7.0% in August, with core inflation running at about 5%.

"We need to cool the economy, (but) we don't want to over- cool the economy," Macklem said.

"When we look at the economy right now, there is an exceptionally high number of vacant jobs ... that's a clear signal that there is scope to slow the economy, without a lot of people put out of work," he added.

Canadian employers were actively looking to fill nearly 1 million jobs as of July, data released on Friday showed, while the job vacancy rate dropped to 5.4% in July, from a peak 6.0% in April 2022.

The Bank of Canada has raised its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points since March, one of its steepest and fastest tightening cycles ever. Economists and money markets are leaning toward a 50-basis-point increase on Oct. 26.

Macklem said parts of the economy that are sensitive to interest rate increases are starting to slow.

"Let me be clear, what we don't want is ... inflation and wages to become unmoored to our 2% objective, because if that happens, then we are actually going to need to slow the economy a lot more to get the inflation back to 2%. That's what we have been what we call front-loading our interest rate increases," Macklem added.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
12:43pPower supply restored to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Energoatom says
RE
12:15pPower line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected, IAEA chief says
RE
11:20aAustrian president secures re-election in first round, projections show
RE
11:10aHurricane Julia hits Nicaragua with high winds
RE
11:08aTaiwan president to pledge to bolster combat power as China tensions rise
RE
10:52aUkraine says it recaptured 1,200 sq km of Kherson region in ongoing counteroffensive
RE
10:23aCanada's economy has scope to slow with 'exceptionally high' vacant jobs -central bank gov
RE
10:13aFrench petrol station supply woes deepen as strikes continue
RE
10:11aNorth Korea fires two ballistic missiles
RE
09:33aU.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cars queue to leave Crimea after bridge blast
2Renault is open to cutting its stake in Nissan, Bloomberg reports
3Turkey's 'disinformation' bill to have pre-election 'chilling effect' -..
4Scotland's Sturgeon: confident independence vote can happen next year
5French refinery strikes continue on Sunday, union says

HOT NEWS