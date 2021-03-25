Canada's finance minister says monitoring housing markets very closely

OTTAWA, March 25 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government is
watching the country's red-hot housing market "very closely" and
is aware that rising prices make it more difficult for many
young Canadians to buy a home, Finance Minister Chrystia
Freeland said on Thursday.
"We are of course watching housing markets across the
country very, very closely and carefully," she told reporters in
a press conference.
"We are very aware also of the challenges that many
Canadians face - particularly young Canadians - in buying a
home," she said. "So it's something that we're looking at
carefully."
Canadian home prices jumped 25% in February from a year ago,
with the average resale price hitting a record C$678,091
($537,698). Prices were up 9.1% from January.
The eye-watering gains are prompting calls for action,
though policymakers have so far been unwilling to intervene for
fear of undermining Canada's still-fragile economic recovery
from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told Reuters
earlier this week that the central bank is seeing signs of
increased investor activity in the market and is concerned "fear
of missing out" may also be driving gains.
Gravelle also said housing market activity is increasingly
taking a front seat in discussions between Bank policymakers and
their federal government counterparts.
Freeland on Thursday also announced that the government had
presented new legislation to provide C$7.2 billion in "critical
support" to provinces, territories and other entities in the
The bill, which must go through parliament and will require
the support of at least one opposition party, includes C$4
billion in transfers to the provinces and territories for
immediate healthcare needs, C$1 billion toward vaccination
plans, and up to C$2.2 billion in infrastructure money.
($1 = 1.2611 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)