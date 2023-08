Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main oil-producing province Alberta on Thursday forecast a C$2.44 billion ($1.81 billion) budget surplus in the 2023/24 fiscal year and said the economic outlook remained strong.

The surplus, contained in a fiscal update from the provincial finance ministry, was slightly larger than the C$2.35 billion predicted in the February budget.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ismail Shakil)

