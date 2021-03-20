Canada's main opposition party members reject proposal to recognize climate change as real

TORONTO, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main opposition
Conservative Party members on Saturday voted down a proposal to
recognize climate change as real, in a blow to the new party
leader's efforts to embrace environment-friendly policies ahead
of a likely federal election this year.
The rejected motion included the willingness to act against
climate risks and to make highly polluting Canadian businesses
take more responsibility to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole had urged party members on
Friday to rally around an ambitious climate agenda to avoid a
defeat at the hands of Liberals. He asked members to be open to
new ideas if they were serious about toppling Liberals in the
next election, even if that goes against party's conventional
thinking and said he doesn't want Conservative candidates to be
branded as "climate change deniers."
Yet, the Conservative delegates rejected the policy shift by
54% to 46%.
Climate change has been a polarizing issue in the last
election campaign. While Trudeau stresses that the environment
is a priority, Canada has failed to meet any of its climate
pledges amid resistance from politicians who say the targets
threaten the oil industry's future.
Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and one of
the highest emitters of green house gases on a per capita basis
and Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberal Party supporters rank it
among their top concerns. U.S. President Joe Biden's aggressive
climate policies are expected to galvanize Canada to march in
step with Washington's tough measures to avoid being
disadvantaged.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by Diane Craft)