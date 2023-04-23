Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues

April 23, 2023 at 10:51 pm Share

TORONTO (Reuters) - A strike by over 100,000 Canadian federal government workers is closer to a resolution with progress made on remote work and wage increases for Treasury Board employees, the union said on Sunday.

The strike is scheduled to continue for now as talks continue for revenue agency workers, the Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a statement. (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)