Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada's trade surplus narrows as imports surge more than exports

05/04/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Container ship port is partially enveloped in morning fog in Burrard Inlet of Vancouver

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's trade surplus with the world narrowed to C$2.49 billion in March from February, missing analyst expectations, as imports rose more than exports, and February's surplus was revised up, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

Despite the miss, the data was broadly positive for Canada's economy, as exports surged to a fresh high and record imports pointed to buoyant consumer demand, said economists. Two-way auto trade was also strong, a sign supply-chain woes are easing.

"We may not have seen the big increase in trade surplus that was expected, but today's figures are still positive from the point of view of overall economic growth," said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, in a note.

Exports jumped 6.3% to C$63.63 billion, driven mostly by high prices for energy products, Statscan said. Crude oil prices surged in March, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to uncertainty around global supply.

The conflict in Ukraine also helped bolster exports of metal ores and non-metallic minerals, notably potash and iron ore.

That showed Canada was "able to step up and fill some of the gaps caused by the war in Ukraine," said Stuart Bergman, chief economist at Export Development Canada. "I think that that's a great sign for Canadian companies going forward," he added.

Two-way trade of motor vehicles and parts, not seasonally adjusted, hit its highest level since August 2019, suggesting supply-chain bottlenecks that have dragged on the North American auto manufacturing sector are easing.

Overall imports, meanwhile, surged 7.7% to C$61.14 billion, with gains in nine of 11 product categories, led by energy products and consumer goods.

Canada's trade surplus with the United States hit an all-time high of C$12.6 billion, while its trade deficit with the rest of the world hit a record C$10.1 billion.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.1% higher at 1.2826 to the greenback, or 77.97 U.S. cents.

($1 = 1.2811 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa, additional reporting by Dale Smith in Ottawa and Fergal Smith in TorontoEditing by Paul Simao and Nick Zieminski)

By Julie Gordon


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:28aU.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT
RE
10:27aEU targets Russian Patriarch Kirill in new round of proposed sanctions - diplomat
RE
10:26aToronto index rises on energy boost; Fed decision in focus
RE
10:24aU.S. private payrolls slow; trade deficit hits record high
RE
10:23aOpec+ jtc meeting ends without making any oil demand growth fore…
RE
10:22aDollar slips before expected Fed rate hike
RE
10:22aN.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president
RE
10:21aU.S. Services Sector Activity Softened in April -- S&P Global
DJ
10:20aMoody's expects South Africa's inflation to hit 8% in 2022
RE
10:19aN.Korea fires ballistic missile as South gets ready for new president
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer AG: Q1 2022: TeamViewer continues growth trajectory fueled b..
2Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Consolidated profit at EUR 442 millio..
3Analyst recommendations: AngloAmerican, Ford Motor, Lyft, Moody's, Gold..
4EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban
5LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS