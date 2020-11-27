Canada's unions to respond to federal government's fiscal update

OTTAWA, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions will be responding to the federal government’s Economic and Fiscal Snapshot, scheduled for Monday, November 30.



Canada’s unions have been calling for targeted federal investments to help workers and their families get through the pandemic and to ensure a swift economic rebound and recovery.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will be available to comment once the update is released.

