Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canada's unions united with nurses in demanding urgent government action

09/17/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Le français suivra

OTTAWA, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the pandemic strains Canada’s public health care systems, nurses are sounding the alarm that urgent action is needed by all levels of government to fix Canada’s nursing crisis.

The Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions and provincial nurses’ unions across Canada are holding a National Day of Action today, making sure our health care system is top of mind when voters go to vote on Monday.

“We’ve seen a pandemic with devastating consequences on frontline health workers after more than a decade of chronic nursing shortages,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress. “It’s long past time nurses receive basic respect, safety and fairness. Canada’s unions are proud to stand in solidarity today with nurses across the country.”

Overworked, underpaid and suffering under the pressure of the pandemic on their work and life, hospital staff are leaving their jobs at an alarming rate. Overtime is up almost 80% on average, and almost 140% in Ontario and Quebec. For Black, Indigenous, and racialized nurses, they also can face daily discrimination.

Nursing unions have been warning about the crisis and the urgent need for governments to invest in nursing.

“The pandemic has made clear to everyone how years of health care cuts, started by Stephen Harper and Erin O’Toole, left a tattered health care system. Mr. O’Toole says he’ll restore the cuts, but only years down the road. The crisis is right now,” said Bruske. “Nurses are right to say they’re done waiting. I urge voters to reject Mr. O’Toole’s empty words and vote to strengthen our public health care system.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-355-1962


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aBiogen Gets CHMP Backing for Vumerity in Multiple Sclerosis
DJ
10:02aNUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Fiber Network Expands with Recent Partnership Expansion
PU
10:02aNUVERA COMMUNICATIONS : Declares a 3rd Quarter 2021 Dividend
PU
10:02aExternal Debt Ratio Slightly Eases Amid Faster Economic Growth
PU
10:02aHUT 8 MINING : Closes US$173 Million Common Share Public Offering
PU
10:02aLAVVI EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIÁRIOS S A : Institutional Presentation
PU
10:02aEEX Customer Information - Launch Information related to the German Gas Markets Merger on 1 October 2021
PU
10:02aBAE : CV90 bid fulfills all key Czech MoD requirements
PU
10:02aJOANN : Celebrates New Store Experiences From Coast to Coast
PU
10:02aBLCT FINAL DEADLINE : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds BlueCity Holdings Limited Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Exclusive: Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threa..
3Banks beware, outsiders are cracking the code for finance
4With tighter grip, Beijing sends message to Hong Kong tycoons: fall in ..
5Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..

HOT NEWS