Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada seeks to delay expansion of assisted death law to include mental illness

12/15/2022 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government wants to push back a planned expansion of its assisted death law to include people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness, the justice minister said on Thursday.

Canada passed its most recent assisted death law in 2021, excluding people whose sole underlying condition is mental illness. That exclusion was set to expire in March.

It would have made Canada one of six countries where a person suffering from mental illness alone who is not near their natural death can get a doctor to help them die.

The law requires a condition to be "irremediable" and causing intolerable suffering, as determined by two clinicians.

Some clinicians and advocates have argued vulnerable people are acquiring access to assisted death when they cannot get support; others have said it is not known when a mental illness is "irremediable."

The federal government "intends to work with our parliamentary colleagues in the House and Senate to negotiate an extension of the March 17, 2023, eligibility date," Justice Minister David Lametti told reporters.

He would not say how long of an extension he was seeking.

"We want to be prudent. We want to move in a step-by-step way so that we don't make mistakes," Lametti said, adding that the government had listened to Canadians.

"At the end of the day, it was an evolution."

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; additional reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Grant McCool)

By Anna Mehler Paperny


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pNorway sovereign wealth fund excludes firms it says may contribute to rights' violations
RE
05:52pMacron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
RE
05:49pAurizon to sell ECR unit for $285 million to ease competition concerns
RE
05:40pSerbia to request permission to deploy its troops in Kosovo
RE
05:38pLIVESTOCK-Hog, cattle futures fall on poor demand outlook
RE
05:35pDollar Gains 1.70% to 137.77 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 1.98% to $1.2179 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.50% to $1.0629 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.14% to 97.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 4.83% to $0.085 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. retail sales fall more than expected in November; weekly jobless c..
2Futures slide on worries over hawkish Fed
3Analysis-Investors bet Fed will blink if recession hits despite 'higher..
4Analyst recommendations: Aviva, Blackrock, Marriott, Nvidia...
5Nikola to sell up to 75 hydrogen-powered trucks to Plug Power

HOT NEWS