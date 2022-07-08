Canada sees potential for 'movement' on U.S. lumber dispute -minister

OTTAWA, July 8 (Reuters) - Canada sees the potential for
some movement toward settling a longstanding dispute with the
United States over softwood lumber tariffs as the cost of
building materials spikes south of the border, adding to
four-decade high inflation.
"Given what we are facing around inflationary concerns...
this is an issue that we could actually find some movement on,"
Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a
telephone interview on Friday.
Ng was due to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine
Tai later in the day. The two ministers along with Mexican
Deputy Economy Minister Luz Maria de la Mora met on Friday in
Vancouver, marking the two-year anniversary of the new North
American trade pact.
"The argument I also make to the U.S. is that the rising
housing costs are a concern," Ng said. "Lowering those tariffs
can actually be a part of the solution."
U.S. inflation accelerated in May at its fastest pace in
more than 40 years.
With prices surging for lumber and other building materials,
U.S. homebuilders have clamored for President Joe Biden's
administration to remove the anti-subsidy and anti-dumping
duties in place on Canadian softwood lumber, ranging from 6.75%
to 20.24%, depending on the producer.
The softwood lumber tariffs are the legacy of a decades-long
trade dispute over the structure of Canada's timber sector that
could not be resolved when a quota agreement expired in 2015.
Last month U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that
Biden was not considering cutting tariffs on Canadian lumber as
part of potential tariff relief he is considering to fight
inflation.
"Our priority has always been ensuring that U.S. softwood
lumber producers can compete on a level playing field," Tai told
reporters at a news conference in Vancouver. "Subsidized lumber
and dumped imports undermine their ability to compete fairly.
This is not a new issue."
The United States has said that Canadian timber harvested
from federal and provincial lands enjoys an unfair subsidy due
to low government-set stumpage fees, while most U.S. timber is
harvested from private land at market rates.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa,
additional reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by
David Gregorio)