Canada should temporarily ban foreign home buyers, rezone cities - housing minister

OTTAWA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Municipalities should rezone
broadly to allow more density and Canada should temporarily ban
foreign buyers to help alleviate the housing affordability
crunch faced by residents, the country's housing minister said
on Tuesday.
Ahmed Hussen told Reuters in an interview that housing
should be for Canadians to live in, not passive foreign
investment, and that he backs Canadian cities implementing
density measures like those recently rolled out in New Zealand,
which allow up to three homes to be built on most single-family
lots.
"I support that," he said. "That's one of the ways to easily
increase housing supply by using the same land for single-family
dwelling and creating more units."
"Any measure that increases the housing supply, that
intensifies the use of land, that builds more housing and that
frees up more housing on the same amount of land, is a good
thing," he added.
Canada is grappling with a national housing crisis, as
surging demand tied to the COVID-19 pandemic has sprawled beyond
big cities and into smaller centers, which are unable to keep up
with supply.
A typical home in Canada now costs C$780,400 ($603,791), up
25.3% this year and by 81.4% since November 2015, when Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals took power. Home price gains
in smaller centers have outpaced those in large cities during
the pandemic.
Trudeau, who won his third term in September, has promised
new measures to improve housing affordability, including a
temporary ban on foreign buyers and 1.4 million new or
refurbished homes over four years.
Hussen said he supports the foreign buyer ban, but did not
provide any details on how and when it would be implemented,
deferring to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Hussen noted a 1% tax on foreign-owned vacant or underused
real estate would take effect on Jan. 1 and said the Liberal
government is working hard to get other taxes, like an
anti-flipping tax, in place as soon as possible.
"This will enable us to reduce the speculative demand in the
marketplace. It'll help cool excessive price growth," he said.
Canada has limited statistics on foreign ownership of
housing. In 2019, 4.3% of homes in Vancouver were owned by
non-residents of Canada, jumping to 13.6% for newer condos,
official data shows. In Toronto, 7.7% of newer condos are owned
by non-residents.
RENT-TO-OWN
Hussen said consultation work has already begun on designing
a rent-to-own program, which will help renters buy their first
home. The Liberals also promised a tax-free down-payment savings
program for first-time buyers.
Those two measures alone will cost taxpayers C$4.2 billion
over four years, according to Trudeau's election platform. They
have not been officially budgeted as yet.
But critics worry first-time buyer supports will drive up
home prices, unless coupled with measures to tamp down demand.
Hussen will study measures like larger down payments for
investor owners, but gave no timeline for completing that work.
"This has been dealt with by other countries," he said. "And
it'll be interesting to see what are some of these measures that
they implemented and what results have they had."
New Zealand tightened mortgage lending requirements for
investors this year in an attempt to slow rapid price
escalation. In October, the country moved to rezone broadly to
allow more housing density.
($1 = 1.2925 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney)