Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada stock markets to stay open Monday on Queen's funeral holiday

09/18/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian stock markets will operate regular hours on Monday even as the country marks a federal holiday on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, but the central bank has rescheduled a bond auction planned for the day.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared Monday a federal holiday to mourn the monarch's death but many provinces, including the two most populous, Ontario and Quebec, have decided to keep schools and other provincially-regulated institutions open.

Federally-regulated companies including banks, life insurers, telecommunications and transportation firms won't be required to close, Labor Minister Seamus O'Regan said.

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be open for trading, TMX Group Ltd., operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange, said on Sunday.

The Bank of Canada said it will move Monday's planned 10-year bond auction to Thursday, while a 5-year bond auction scheduled for Sept. 22 will now be held on Sept. 26.

Payments Canada, which runs the country's payment clearing and settlement infrastructure, will be fully operational on Monday, and the central bank said it will conduct Securities Repo Operations and Overnight Reverse Repo Operations.

The central bank will conduct all other regular operations on Sept. 19 that support key payment and settlement systems as well as financial markets, it added.

Although Canada ceased being a colony of Britain in 1867, it remained in the British Empire until 1982, and is still a member of the Commonwealth of former empire countries that have the British monarch as head of state. A British-appointed governor-general acts on behalf of the monarch.

The queen visited Canada more than any other country during her reign - 23 times as part of Royal Tours over the course of 70 years.

(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.38% 1.3282 Delayed Quote.-7.86%
S&P/TSX VENTURE COMPOSITE INDEX -1.17% 630.06 Delayed Quote.-32.91%
TMX GROUP LIMITED -0.31% 130.47 Delayed Quote.1.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:17pDon't touch foreigners to reduce monkeypox risk, says senior Chinese health official
RE
01:00pUnclear how Russia will react to battlefield setbacks in Ukraine -top U.S. general
RE
12:40pFrance to recognise state of natural disaster in Guadeloupe after Fiona-Macron
RE
11:58aPAKISTAN WILL 'ABSOLUTELY NOT' DEFAULT ON DEBTS DESPITE FLOODS : Finance Minister
RE
11:53aPAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER : Expect widening of current account de…
RE
11:53aPAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER : Reforms to remain on track despite fl…
RE
11:53aPAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER : $5 bln in investments from uae, qatar…
RE
11:53aPAKISTAN FINANCE MINISTER : Will 'absolutely not' default on debt…
RE
11:43aCanada stock markets to stay open Monday on Queen's funeral holiday
RE
11:30aRoyal fans camp out to get front row seats for the queen's funeral
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia has likely extended locations it is prepared to strike, UK says
2Loop Energy says new hydrogen fuel cell more efficient than diesel engi..
3UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: IN LAST SEVEN DAYS, RUSSIA HAS INCREA…
4Earthquake again shakes Taiwan's capital Taipei
5UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE: RUSSIA HAS LAUNCHED SEVERAL THOUSAND…

HOT NEWS