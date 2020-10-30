Canada to Increase Immigration Levels in 2021

By Kim Mackrael

The Canadian government said Friday it would boost immigration levels over the next three years to help make up for a pandemic-induced decline, doubling down on a strategy that views newcomers as a key ingredient to economic growth.

Canada plans to accept 401,000 new permanent residents next year, higher than its previous target and equal to about 1% of the country's current population. The target level will increase by 10,000 during each of the subsequent two years, the government said, as it tries to make up for an expected shortfall in 2020.

"Immigration is vital to Canada's future," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said Friday. "Our plan will help to address some of our most acute labour shortages and to grow our population to keep Canada competitive on the world stage."

Mr. Mendicino said travel restrictions and other pandemic-related constraints have slowed immigration this year.

He said about 60% of admissions are expected to come from the so-called economic class, which prioritizes applicants based on an assessment of their ability to contribute to the Canadian economy. The remaining 40% will be drawn from the family reunification and refugee and humanitarian categories.

Canadians are broadly supportive of immigration, which accounts for roughly 80% of the country's overall population growth. A growing population is generally supportive of an expanding workforce and stronger consumer spending, economists say, which help support economic growth.

Like other advanced economies, Canada experienced a sharp drop in activity and extraordinary job losses during the spring, when business restrictions were introduced to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. The economy has since rebounded strongly, but economists say a full recovery will likely take years.

