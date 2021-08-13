Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada to Require Vaccination of Public Servants, Transportation Employees

08/13/2021 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Paul Vieira

OTTAWA--Canada said Friday it would require its roughly 300,000 government employees to get vaccinated, as well as workers in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors.

The government added passengers on commercial airlines, interprovincial passenger-rail lines and cruise ships would also be required to be vaccinated before being able to travel.

At a media briefing, Canadian officials said they would begin talks next week with the federally regulated employers on how best to introduce a mandatory vaccination mandate in their workplaces. Officials want airlines, railways and ship operators to implement this by the end of October.

Canada has among the highest vaccination rates in the developed world, with 63% of the population having received two doses of an authorized Covid-19 vaccine.

The Biden administration is compelling federal employees and on-site contractors to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or wear a mask on the job and submit to regular testing. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc., Frontier Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have said they would require their employees to get vaccinated this fall.

"The facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated," United executives wrote to employees last week.

The Business Council of Canada, which represents the country's chief executive officers, welcomed Canada's decision. "We recognize that some people are uncomfortable with vaccine mandates, but extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures," the council said.

While Canada's vaccination rates are among the world's best, "we must do better if we hope to avert a significant fourth wave," the council said, adding that "Canadians and Canadian businesses cannot endure any more lockdowns."

Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1426ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:33pFintech firm Chime valued at $25 bln after $750 mln funding
RE
02:27pCanada to Require Vaccination of Public Servants, Transportation Employees
DJ
02:25pU.S. workplace regulator says vaccinated workers should wear masks
RE
02:21pCBOT wheat rises to eight-year top on world supply worries
RE
01:56pOil slips but set for weekly gain despite forecast for weaker demand
RE
01:55pU.S. drillers add most oil rigs in a week since April - Baker Hughes
RE
01:48pU.s. cdc advisers recommend use of extra dose of covid-19 vaccine in those with compromised immune systems
RE
01:27pBoeing to return Starliner to factory, launch delayed
RE
01:26pPrivate Medicare plans must return overpayments, appeals court rules
RE
01:22pDisney, tech stocks lift Dow, S&P 500 to record highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
5BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : Italy's problem bank casts shadow over Draghi's summer break

HOT NEWS