Canada to Require Vaccination of Public Servants, Transportation Employees

OTTAWA--Canada said Friday it would require its roughly 300,000 government employees to get vaccinated, as well as workers in the federally regulated air, rail and marine transportation sectors.

The government added passengers on commercial airlines, interprovincial passenger-rail lines and cruise ships would also be required to be vaccinated before being able to travel.

At a media briefing, Canadian officials said they would begin talks next week with the federally regulated employers on how best to introduce a mandatory vaccination mandate in their workplaces. Officials want airlines, railways and ship operators to implement this by the end of October.

Canada has among the highest vaccination rates in the developed world, with 63% of the population having received two doses of an authorized Covid-19 vaccine.

The Biden administration is compelling federal employees and on-site contractors to get vaccinated against Covid-19, or wear a mask on the job and submit to regular testing. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc., Frontier Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines have said they would require their employees to get vaccinated this fall.

"The facts are crystal clear: everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated," United executives wrote to employees last week.

The Business Council of Canada, which represents the country's chief executive officers, welcomed Canada's decision. "We recognize that some people are uncomfortable with vaccine mandates, but extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures," the council said.

While Canada's vaccination rates are among the world's best, "we must do better if we hope to avert a significant fourth wave," the council said, adding that "Canadians and Canadian businesses cannot endure any more lockdowns."

