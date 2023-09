OTTAWA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canada is increasing the annual limit for Canada Mortgage Bonds to C$60 billion from C$40 billion, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement on Tuesday.

She said the move would help to build up to 30,000 more rental apartments per year. The Liberal government is under pressure over a shortage of affordable housing.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Fergal Smith)

Keywords: CANADA HOUSING/