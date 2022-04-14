Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Canada to deploy military personnel to Poland to support Ukrainian refugees

04/14/2022 | 10:55am EDT
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau highlights his government's new budget during a visit to Laval

(Reuters) - Canada will deploy up to 150 military personnel to Poland to support Ukrainians fleeing Russia's war and address a growing refugee crisis at Poland's border with Ukraine, Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday.

More than half of the over 4.5 million who have left since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion have gone to neighbouring Poland.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
