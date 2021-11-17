Canada to drop rule that some returning travelers take PCR COVID-19 test -source

OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada is set to announce on
Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travelers
returning from short foreign trips to take PCR COVID-19 tests, a
government source said on Wednesday.
The travel industry complains that the requirement to take
the tests, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting
COVID-19, is deterring tourism.
The announcement affects those taking trips of 72 hours or
less, said the source, who requested anonymity given the
sensitivity of the situation.
The news was first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting
Corp.
The PCR test requirement was decried as a major impediment
by business and travellers on both sides of the U.S/Canada
border because it deterred short trips by cross-border
day-trippers, many looking for shopping deals.
Three-quarters of Canadian trips to the United States in
2019 were by car, according to Statistics Canada. That year,
Canadians made 21.5 million car trips across the border that
involved less than a day's stay.
On Nov. 8, the United States lifted an early 2020 travel ban
in response to the coronavirus pandemic that barred access to
most non-U.S. citizens traveling from 33 countries and
restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.
Most travelers are required to show proof of vaccination in
both directions but Canada had also required a negative PCR
test, which is more time-consuming and costly to get.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by David Ljunggren;
Editing by David Gregorio)