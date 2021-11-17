Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada to drop rule that some returning travelers take PCR COVID-19 test -source

11/17/2021 | 12:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canada is set to announce on Friday that it is no longer obliging Canadian travelers returning from short foreign trips to take PCR COVID-19 tests, a government source said on Wednesday.

The travel industry complains that the requirement to take the tests, the most reliable commonly-used method of detecting COVID-19, is deterring tourism.

The announcement affects those taking trips of 72 hours or less, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

The news was first reported by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

The PCR test requirement was decried as a major impediment by business and travellers on both sides of the U.S/Canada border because it deterred short trips by cross-border day-trippers, many looking for shopping deals.

Three-quarters of Canadian trips to the United States in 2019 were by car, according to Statistics Canada. That year, Canadians made 21.5 million car trips across the border that involved less than a day's stay.

On Nov. 8, the United States lifted an early 2020 travel ban in response to the coronavirus pandemic that barred access to most non-U.S. citizens traveling from 33 countries and restricted overland entry from Mexico and Canada.

Most travelers are required to show proof of vaccination in both directions but Canada had also required a negative PCR test, which is more time-consuming and costly to get. (Reporting by Steve Scherer, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41pDallas Fed begins search for new president, hires search firm
RE
12:40pFed's Waller says stablecoins do not need to be subject to full banking rulebook
RE
12:34pCanada to drop rule that some returning travelers take PCR COVID-19 test -source
RE
12:33pOil slumps on oversupply warnings, rising COVID-19 cases in Europe
RE
12:30pUnicredit - execution of buy-back programme for up to eur 652 mln is expected to commence after dec 10th
RE
12:29pU.S. homebuilding drops, construction backlog surges as shortages worsen
RE
12:25pBraze valued at $8 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut
RE
12:25pU.s. natural gas inventories for week ended nov. 12 seen up 25 bcf in thursday's eia report
RE
12:21pBraze valued at $8 bln as shares jump in Nasdaq debut
RE
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street dips on rate hike uncertainty; Visa weighs on Dow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Growth, jobs and inflation clash in Biden Fed choice
2ENCAVIS AG announces the launch of an offering of up to approximately E..
3Play Magnus Group (PMG) – Q3 2021: Continued Strong Growth in Q3 ..
4Analysis-Will gasoline prices drop in 2022? It depends on OPEC and U.S...
5Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes

HOT NEWS