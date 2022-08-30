Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada to fund rent-to-own projects under C$2 billion housing plan

08/30/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Canada

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada plans to fund new 5-year rent-to-own housing projects as part of an over C$2 billion ($1.53 billion) investment aimed at creating nearly 17,000 homes across the country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The money, earmarked in previous budgets, would go toward creating 4,500 new affordable housing units through a rapid housing plan and at least 10,800 houses through the government's Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, Trudeau said.

Funding would also be aimed at helping housing providers develop and test rent-to-own models and projects that would help Canadians transition from renting to buying their first home.

"Tackling housing affordability is a complex problem and there is no one silver bullet, but announcements like today's give more people a place to call home, and a real and fair chance at success," Trudeau said.

Boosting housing affordability was a key part of the Liberal government's April budget, which promised fresh funding and a ban on foreign investors from buying Canadian homes for two years, among other measures.

($1 = 1.3082 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.82% 1.31273 Delayed Quote.-9.63%
SILVER -2.15% 18.391 Delayed Quote.-19.59%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pMusk wants to delay twitter trial - court records…
RE
12:34pWHO places Asia director on leave after accusations of bullying
RE
12:33pElon musk's lawyers are asking to move the twitter trial from oc…
RE
12:33pECB must act decisively; recession fears should not constrain policy -Nagel
RE
12:32pECB's Stournaras sees inflation peak this year
RE
12:30pU.N. chief to travel to Pakistan to see 'climate catastrophe'
RE
12:25pCanada to fund rent-to-own projects under C$2 billion housing plan
RE
12:25pGERMANY'S HABECK : no comment on report of nuclear power stress test tweak
RE
12:24pGermany and partners to consider energy price mechanisms, minister says
RE
12:23pWashington Post Weighing Cutting 100 Newsroom Positions - NYT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Musk's bold goal of selling 20 million EVs could cost Tesla bi..
2Connect fixed-network test: winners Swisscom rated outstanding
3First Solar to Invest up to $1.2 Billion in Scaling Production of Ameri..
4Stocks, bonds fumble for footing as focus turns to payrolls
5China's big cities, from Dalian to Shenzhen, ramp up COVID curbs

HOT NEWS