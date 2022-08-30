Canada to fund rent-to-own projects under C$2 billion housing plan

The money, earmarked in previous budgets, would go toward creating 4,500 new affordable housing units through a rapid housing plan and at least 10,800 houses through the government's Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, Trudeau said.

Funding would also be aimed at helping housing providers develop and test rent-to-own models and projects that would help Canadians transition from renting to buying their first home.

"Tackling housing affordability is a complex problem and there is no one silver bullet, but announcements like today's give more people a place to call home, and a real and fair chance at success," Trudeau said.

Boosting housing affordability was a key part of the Liberal government's April budget, which promised fresh funding and a ban on foreign investors from buying Canadian homes for two years, among other measures.

($1 = 1.3082 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)