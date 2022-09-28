Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia over "sham" Ukraine referendums

09/28/2022 | 12:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada will impose new sanctions over Russia's "sham" referendums in four occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau said Canada would never recognise the results of the referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.

"We intend to impose new sanctions against persons and entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty, and that share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed across Ukraine," Trudeau said in a statement.

Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting.

Trudeau said Canada was engaging with international partners and allies for a united rejection of the "illegitimate votes". (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.03% 1.31656 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.79% 58.6114 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:26aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares fall as metals, energy slip amid recession woes
RE
01:25aIshaq Dar takes oath as Pakistan's new finance minister
RE
01:24aMost base metals slide on dollar strength, demand worries
RE
01:22aRussian defence ministry says newly mobilised reservists begin training in Kaliningrad
RE
01:18aByteDance to add four directors to expand board to nine -SCMP
RE
01:16aS.Korea to buy back 2 trln won treasury bonds -vice fin min
RE
01:16aEBRD trims growth outlook, warns of more inflation pain to come
RE
01:14aAPPEC-China's Shenghong awaits govt approval for formal start of crude refinery
RE
01:12aDonetsk votes to join Russia, says Russian officials
RE
01:08aMarketmind: Mini budget, major turmoil
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple drops iPhone production increase plans as demand falters - Bloomb..
2Elon Musk seeks to narrow SEC consent decree, end pre-approval of tweet..
3Rakuten : Announces Goal to Achieve Carbon Neutrality in 2023
4Transcript : Ansell Limited - Special Call
5BASF India : and GS Engineering and Construction intend to jointly deve..

HOT NEWS