Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia over "sham" Ukraine referendums

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canada will impose new sanctions
over Russia's "sham" referendums in four occupied regions of
Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.
Trudeau said Canada would never recognise the results of the
referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of
Ukrainian territories.
"We intend to impose new sanctions against persons and
entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine
the principles of state sovereignty, and that share
responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed across
Ukraine," Trudeau said in a statement.
Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of
Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of
becoming part of Russia after five days of voting.
Trudeau said Canada was engaging with international partners
and allies for a united rejection of the "illegitimate votes".
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman, Robert Birsel)