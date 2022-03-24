Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada to increase defense spending, impose new sanctions on Russia

03/24/2022 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

(Reuters) -Canada will continue to increase its defense spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, as he announced new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Canada will be increasing pressure by sanctioning 160 members of the Russian Federation Council who facilitated and enabled this unjustified invasion," Trudeau told reporters after a NATO summit in Brussels.

In coming days, Canada will also impose new prohibitions on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, "with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military," according to a statement.

NATO, G7 and EU leaders were meeting in Brussels for a summit focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the United States also announced fresh sanctions on Moscow in a show of Western unity.

Asked about defense spending, Trudeau said "our investments in our Canadian Armed Forces will continue to increase and we will have more to say about this at the appropriate time."

Several European countries, including Germany, Poland and Denmark, have increased military spending in response to the Ukraine crisis.

Trudeau said a deal he reached with the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) earlier this week, in which he agreed to back more social spending in exchange for NDP support in parliament until 2025, will not affect defense spending plans.

In 2021, Canada's defense spending was an estimated 1.4% of its gross domestic product, short of a 2% NATO target. Defense Minister Anita Anand said last week she would lay out "aggressive options" for defense spending amid the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.25% 1.37876 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.94% 101.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.94% 101.5 Delayed Quote.41.44%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37pUS wants more direct channel to Russian defence ministry about Ukraine - ambassador
RE
02:34pEgypt's President Sisi receives phone call from Ukrainian counterpart - presidency
RE
02:34pRussian demand for rouble gas payments would be breach of contract, EU leaders say
RE
02:33pCanadian power-sharing deal raises deficit, inflation alarm bells
RE
02:29pGoldman raises U.S. Treasury yield forecasts on more hawkish Fed
RE
02:29pMIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Pamplona to liquidate funds linked to Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne
RE
02:29pSecond Unaoil conviction quashed in further blow to UK fraud office
RE
02:26pWest unites to back Ukraine and seek 'ruinous cost' for Putin
RE
02:24pCanada to increase defense spending, impose new sanctions on Russia
RE
02:24pIn first for Israeli banking, Leumi to enable crypto trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia stocks jump as trade resumes after month-long break
2Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
3WRAPUP 2-U.S. labor market tightens as weekly jobless claims hit lowest..
4DELIVERY HERO : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
5Investis : Presentation of the annual results 2021

HOT NEWS