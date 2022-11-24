Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy

11/24/2022 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

(Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.

Like many countries around the world, Canada is seeing a rise in extreme weather caused by climate change, with average annual losses from disasters forecast to reach C$15.4 billion by 2030, according to the government.

The goal of the adaptation strategy is to help reduce those losses with federal policy and investment. Research shows that every dollar spent on adaptation measures saves up to C$15 in costs, including both direct and indirect economy-wide benefits, the government said.

"The fight against climate change has reached our doorstep. We must not only reduce the emissions that cause climate change, we must also adapt to the changes that are upon us," federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in a statement.

Implementing new flooding and wildfire standards for new construction, for example, could save Canada an estimated C$4.7 billion a year, according to the statement, while urban forests in the city of Toronto have lowered cooling costs, improved air quality, and reduced strains on stormwater infrastructure.

The strategy focuses on five priority areas: improving health, building and maintaining resilient public infrastructure, protecting nature and biodiversity, supporting the economy, and reducing the impact of climate-related disasters.

Ottawa has so far earmarked C$8 billion in federal funding for adaptation and disaster resilience, the statement said.

The federal government spent two years consulting provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous groups about the strategy, and they will now have 90 days to comment.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, speaking from Prince Edward Island which was hammered by Hurricane Fiona in September, said the strategy would build Canada's resilience.

"The devastating wildfire, flooding and hurricane seasons of the past year have demonstrated that urgent action is required to address the increased frequency and severity of climate-related disasters," Blair said.

($1 = 1.3332 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia, editing by Steve Scherer and Sandra Maler)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
10:48aSwiss Greens call for FIFA's tax privileges to be revoked
RE
10:42aU.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
RE
10:41aIndia and GCC resume free trade agreement talks - minister
RE
10:40aEU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
10:39aAirbus says reached settlement with French prosecutor on Libya, Kazakhstan bribery probe
RE
10:37aU.N. decides to set up investigation into Iran protests
RE
10:34aGerman Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
RE
10:33aFrench prosecutor widens McKinsey probe to election campaign financing
RE
10:31aHungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban
RE
10:26aMexico core inflation higher than expected in early Nov, rate hikes to continue
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at r..
2CENIT AG: Weaker Q4 2022 expected - adjusted forecast for fiscal year 2..
3DIY retailer Kingfisher boosted by sales of energy efficient products
4Analyst recommendations: Apple, Dollar Tree, GSK...
5Umicore completes  591 million sustainability linked private debt pla..

HOT NEWS