Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Canada intends to sign onto
Mexico's complaint against the United States over its
interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry,
Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday.
Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under
the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact. It wants
to clear up disagreements over how to apply automotive sector
content requirements under the treaty.
The USMCA, which replaced the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) in July 2020, says 75% of a vehicle's
components must originate in the three nations to quality for
tax-free status, up from 62.5% under NAFTA.
Mexico and Canada favor a more flexible interpretation of
the regulations than the United States, which sought an overhaul
of NAFTA in order to protect U.S. manufacturing jobs.
"The interpretation that the United States adopted ... is
inconsistent with USMCA and the understanding shared by the
parties and stakeholders throughout the negotiations," Ng said
in a statement.
The panel should produce a report "in the summer of 2022,"
the statement added.
