Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada to lead efforts to form 'combat-capable' brigade in Latvia

06/29/2022 | 01:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

(Reuters) -Canada has signed an agreement to work with Latvia and NATO partners to lead efforts to form a "combat-capable" brigade in Latvia, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

"This is a commitment that the Canadian government is making together with Latvia to work with our allies to move towards and surge to a brigade-level force in Latvia," Anand said, adding that details about the exact number of troops had not yet been determined.

"We will commit additional troops with our allies going forward, but we need to have the conversation about how many additional troops will be committed by each of the 10 member nations of the Enhanced Forward Presence battle group," Anand told reporters at the NATO summit in Madrid.

Canada would also be ready to provide ammunition, explosives, air defense systems and anti-tank weapons systems to the forces in Latvia, Anand said.

There are nearly 1,400 Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed in Central and Eastern Europe as part of Canada's Operation Reassurance, and Ottawa has committed to boosting that presence.

Latvia had asked for the deployment of more NATO troops in the Baltics ahead of the Madrid summit.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged more American troops, warplanes and warships for Europe as NATO agreed the biggest strengthening of its deterrents since the Cold War in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:08pExplainer-Hurdles ahead as Philippines' Marcos begins six-year presidency
RE
02:07pGas leak may have killed 21 youths in South Africa tavern
RE
02:05pSouth Africa's small firms take strain during severe power cuts
RE
02:04pBerlusconi-backed MFE will look at possibility to buy Channel 4 -CFO
RE
02:04pMarkets challenge Fed timeline, threatening more swings in Treasuries
RE
02:03pLeaders of U.S., South Korea and Japan agree closer cooperation over North Korea threat
RE
01:59pCanada to lead efforts to form 'combat-capable' brigade in Latvia
RE
01:54pU.S. to boost military presence in Europe as NATO bolsters its eastern flank
RE
01:46pGerman oil refiner to halt diesel deliveries after lightning strike
RE
01:43pAnalysis-What slowdown? Canada's economy to top G7 on high oil, crop prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ..
2Alamos Gold Announces Phase 3+ Expansion of Island Gold to 2,400 tpd, D..
3Fashion retailer H&M's second-quarter profit beats expectations
4FREYR Battery Sanctions Construction of its Inaugural Gigafactory
5Publication Highlights Potential Clinical Applications of the HTG Trans..

HOT NEWS