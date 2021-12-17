Log in
Canada to oblige some returning travelers to take COVID-19 tests - TVA network

12/17/2021 | 10:08am EST
FILE PHOTO: Treating coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at an intensive care unit in Toronto

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will announce on Friday that it is once again requiring people returning from short foreign trips to submit a negative COVID-19 test, the French-language TVA network said, citing a source.

Canada dropped the requirement in November amid complaints from the travel industry that it was deterring tourism. A spokeswoman for Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

COVID-19 case numbers are rapidly increasing in Canada and the federal government has implored residents to avoid international trips.

Canada has also banned travel from 10 African countries because of concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Health experts in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, warned Thursday that Omicron, first detected in November, could spur the "hardest wave of the pandemic."

Provinces have been ramping up vaccinations, and some have put restrictions on large gatherings at events, to combat the fast-spreading variant.

Canada had advised residents in March 2020 not to travel abroad unless necessary, before withdrawing the notice this past October, citing the success of vaccination campaigns.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; additional reporting by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS