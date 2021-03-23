Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Canada to present its first budget in two years on April 19: finance minister

03/23/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks in the House of Commons in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said she would present the government's first budget in two years on April 19, a document she has said will include more pandemic support in addition to stimulus to help the economy rebound.

"The government will continue to do whatever it takes to help businesses" get through the pandemic, Freeland said when she announced the date during Question Period in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer)


© Reuters 2021
