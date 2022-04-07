Log in
Canada to raise military spending and review defense goals, cites Russia war

04/07/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland holds a news conference before delivering the 2022-23 budget, in Ottawa

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will boost military spending slightly over the next five years and review its overall defense policy in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Liberal government said on Thursday.

The annual budget promised to spend more than C$8 billion ($6.4 billion) extra between 2022-23 and 2026-27 on the armed forces. Officials said this meant the defense budget in 2022-23 would be 2.7% higher than had initially been forecast in 2021-22.

Canada currently spends 1.36% of GDP on defense and a senior government official said the new spending should push that up to 1.5% by 2026-27. But that is well short of NATO members' goal - set in 2006 - of spending 2% of their annual GDP on defense.

Ottawa said the money would be used to help boost the military, beef up cyber security and strengthen NORAD, the joint U.S.-Canadian North American defense organization set up to deter possible Russian aggression across the polar region.

The defense review would include an assessment of the equipment and technology that "the armed forces need to fulfill their missions in a world that has fundamentally changed in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine", the budget said.

Canada will also spend C$500 million in 2022-23 to provide further military aid to Ukraine and commit an extra 460 troops to a NATO mission in Latvia, which borders Russia, bringing the total number of Canadians deployed there to 1,260.

Canadian defense spending hit a low of just under 1% of GDP in 2014, the year before Trudeau's Liberals took power from the right-leaning Conservatives.

The Conservatives, now the largest opposition party, welcomed the larger budget and the extra C$500 million in military aid for Ukraine but said Kyiv needed major weapons systems that Canada was not providing.

"As much as we support anything we can do to help people in Ukraine, there are more things the government could do," interim leader Candice Bergen told reporters.

Trudeau's minority Liberal government is being kept in power by the smaller left-leaning New Democrats. Party leader Jagmeet Singh said the new spending made sense "given we live in a world that feels less safe".

But David Perry, defense analyst at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute think tank in Ottawa, said the announcement was surprisingly modest.

"It basically works out to a couple of percentage points increase each year, year over year. There's not even like an articulation that the government is going to spend to a certain threshold," he said in an interview.

After more than a decade of delays, Canada last month took a step towards replacing its ageing fighter jets by announcing it wanted Lockheed Martin Corp to supply the replacements.

($1 = 1.2595 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren;Editing by Denny Thomas and Aurora Ellis)

By David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2022
