Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Canada to remove military from sex offence investigations

12/13/2022 | 12:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a news conference about the federal government's response to Hurricane Fiona, later downgraded to post-tropical storm, in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's defence minister agreed to remove the military from investigating and prosecuting alleged sexual offences in the armed forces to ensure trust in the probes, one of several recommendations made in an independent report this year.

Canada's military has been under pressure in the face of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent years, including some against high-ranking officers.

Previous promises of reform have fallen flat but "this time is different," Defence Minister Anita Anand told reporters Tuesday.

"We are here with a road map for progress."

Anand presented a report in parliament on Tuesday vowing to move forward on all 48 recommendations a former Supreme Court Justice made in late May in response to the allegations.

Anand's report, which also pledges a review of military colleges and their culture, set no time frame to implement key recommendations, and Anand said some will take years.

Her report said she expects the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces to remove themselves from investigating and prosecuting sexual offences.

She gave no time frame but her report said the military "must address potential issues" including cases taking place outside Canada.

In the past year the military has referred 57 sexual offence cases to civilian police, military officials told a briefing Monday. Civilian police declined to handle another 40 cases, officials said, citing reasons such as case complexity and jurisdictional issues.

"There are challenges ahead," Anand said on implementing the recommendations. "Culture change will not happen overnight and it cannot happen from the top down. It will only succeed if it is a team effort."

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny, editing by Deepa Babington)

By Anna Mehler Paperny


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:50pFTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data -2-
DJ
05:50pFTSE 100 Closed Up Boosted by US Inflation Data
DJ
05:48pItaly's Leonardo to repay early 500-million-euro term loan
RE
05:45pU.s. attorney's office in manhattan to hold press conference at…
RE
05:39pCalifornia, states to appeal bid to stop $4 billion payout to Albertsons shareholders
RE
05:38pDanske Bank pleads guilty to resolve long-running Estonia money-laundering probe
RE
05:37pCanada to remove military from sex offence investigations
RE
05:36pBelgian supermarket chain Colruyt operating profit slides
RE
05:33pAt COP15 summit, U.N. announces nature restoration priorities through 2030
RE
05:32pU.S. soy, corn, wheat futures rise on speculative buying
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures rise ahead of CPI report, Fed rate decision
2Sam Bankman-Fried's sudden turn from white knight to detainee
3Futures jump as CPI data eases jitters over interest rates
4Analyst recommendations: Amphenol, Domino's Pizza, Honeywell, NetApp, T..
5Berkshire Hathaway sells $34.4 million worth of shares in China's BYD

HOT NEWS