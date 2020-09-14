Log in
Canada to unveil retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods on Tuesday - CTV

09/14/2020 | 10:50am EDT

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada will announce on Tuesday that it is going ahead with a threat to slap retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods after Washington said it would impose punitive measures on Canadian aluminum imports, CTV said on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said last month that Ottawa would impose sanctions on C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) worth of U.S. aluminum and products containing aluminum. The measures would come into force by Sept 16, she added. ($1=1.3173 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

