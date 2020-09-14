Canada to unveil retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods on Tuesday - CTV

OTTAWA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Canada will announce on Tuesday
that it is going ahead with a threat to slap retaliatory tariffs
on U.S. goods after Washington said it would impose punitive
measures on Canadian aluminum imports, CTV said on Monday.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said last month that
Ottawa would impose sanctions on C$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion)
worth of U.S. aluminum and products containing aluminum. The
measures would come into force by Sept 16, she added.
($1=1.3173 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)