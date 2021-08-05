Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

08/05/2021 | 09:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen behind fencing in the Port of Montreal

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. The surplus was the largest since the C$3.45 billion recorded in September 2008.

Exports leapt by 8.7%, the biggest increase since July 2020, to hit a record high C$53.76 billion as economies continue their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

"International supply chains are becoming less encumbered and ... fundamental underlying demand that has been with us all the way along is actually manifesting itself in growth," he said by phone.

The value of crude oil exports rose by 25.7% on higher volumes after a slowdown in production in April and May.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts - hobbled in recent months by a shortage of computer chips - rose by 14.9% but remain more than 8% lower than in June 2020.

"The auto sector is still struggling to cope with shortages and, with energy exports now close to a record high, the scope for further gains is limited," Paul Ashworth of Capital Economics said in a note.

The shortages also helped cut imports of autos and parts, which fell 3.8%. Overall imports dipped by 1.0%.

Royce Mendes, senior economist with CIBC, said in a note that exports of goods and services "should provide less of a drag on GDP in the second quarter than previously anticipated".

The Canadian dollar held onto earlier gains, trading at C$1.2504 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.0 U.S. cents.

($1=1.2504 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Jason Neely, Kevin Liffey and Jonathan Oatis)

By David Ljunggren


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:39aTSX rises on strong corporate earnings
RE
09:37aWall Street rises at open as weekly jobless claims fall
RE
09:35aViacomCBS adds millions of new subscribers, to launch Paramount+ in Europe
RE
09:34aCanada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008
RE
09:33aEthereum software upgrade activated; ether, bitcoin down
RE
09:29aANALYSIS : Stagflation? Recession? Bond market messages puzzle investors
RE
09:28aDaily Mail publisher to sell insurance unit to Moody's for $2 billion
RE
09:08aSpecial Report-How a little-known G7 task force unwittingly helps governments target critics
RE
09:03aTwo Top Cybersecurity Organizations Issue Joint Bulletin on the Importance of Cloud Scoping
BU
09:02aDrinks makers target high-end spirits for post-COVID growth
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow
4NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Barclays reiterates its Buy rating
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Warburg Research remains Neutral

HOT NEWS