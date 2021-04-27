Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike

04/27/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Longshore workers strike in front of Port of Montreal in Montreal

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian government on Tuesday unveiled back-to-work legislation to end a strike at the port of Montreal, saying it was disappointed talks between unions and employers had broken down.

"Regrettably, the government must now pursue its least desired course of action," said Labour Minister Filomena Tassi, adding the strike was causing significant and potentially long-lasting harm to Canada's economy and reputation.

"The port of Montreal is critical to the economic wellbeing of Canadians," she said in a statement. The minority Liberal government, which said on Sunday it would move to end the strike, will need the backing of at least one opposition party to pass the measure.

A well-placed Ottawa source said the right-leaning Conservatives looked set to support the move and if they did, a vote ending the strike would take place late on Wednesday.

Dockworkers at the port, one of the largest in Canada, began their second strike in less than a year on Monday, demanding the Maritime Employers Association withdraw new work schedules they say are unfair. Business leaders urged Ottawa to quickly end the walkout that is disrupting supply chains.

Unionized workers have been in talks for a new contract since 2018.

(Reporting by David LjunggrenEditing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:57pWells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay
RE
01:55pPerformance Defense, NineTwelve Institute Announce 5G-Enabled, Mission Critical Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway Ready for Certification
SE
01:46pUs 10-year treasury yields rise to session high of 1.611% after seven-year auction, before fed
RE
01:39pMining giant Chile flush with cash as copper price soars
RE
01:36pTesla to tweak application for German gigafactory, ministry says
RE
01:31pCanada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike
RE
01:31pCanada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike
RE
01:28pOil rises as OPEC+ seen sticking to policy despite India COVID surge
RE
01:28pOPEC+ sticks to plan to ease oil output cuts from May 1
RE
01:24pU.S. consumer confidence soars to 14-month high; house prices accelerate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : edges past Wall Street target as bitcoin sales, environmental credits boost revenue
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Stocks dip on caution before Fed, earnings
4AFTER TESLA: Microsoft and Alphabet
5PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards cred..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ