Canada unveils back-to-work legislation to end Montreal port strike

OTTAWA, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on
Tuesday unveiled back-to-work legislation to end a strike at the
port of Montreal, saying it was disappointed talks between
unions and employers had broken down.
"Regrettably, the government must now pursue its least
desired course of action," said Labour Minister Filomena Tassi,
adding the strike was causing significant and potentially
long-lasting harm to Canada's economy and reputation.
"The port of Montreal is critical to the economic wellbeing
of Canadians," she said in a statement. The minority Liberal
government, which said on Sunday it would move to end the
strike, will need the backing of at least one opposition party
to pass the measure.
A well-placed Ottawa source said the right-leaning
Conservatives looked set to support the move and if they did, a
vote ending the strike would take place late on Wednesday.
Dockworkers at the port, one of the largest in Canada, began
their second strike in less than a year on Monday, demanding the
Maritime Employers Association withdraw new work schedules they
say are unfair. Business leaders urged Ottawa to quickly end the
walkout that is disrupting supply chains.
Unionized workers have been in talks for a new contract
since 2018.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren
Editing by Chris Reese and Aurora Ellis)