Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada unveils hydrogen strategy to kick-start clean fuel industry

12/16/2020 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of Natural Resources O'Regan speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada unveiled a long-discussed hydrogen strategy on Wednesday, calling on investors to spur growth in a clean fuel sector that the government says could be worth C$50 billion ($39.2 billion), create 350,000 jobs and help the country achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said Canada will need C$5 billion to C$7 billion in near-term investments to grow its hydrogen industry, but he pledged no new federal money.

However, the government announced a C$1.5 billion investment fund for low-carbon fuels, including hydrogen, last week.

Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer and its energy sector has been hammered by plummeting demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Energy is our family business in Canada, and this strategy shows us how to grow that business," O'Regan said at a news conference. "Our first job is to let industry know we are serious."

So-called "blue" hydrogen derived from natural gas, with the resulting carbon emissions captured and stored, is a potentially useful pivot for companies in the struggling oil patch.

The western province of Alberta, home to the bulk of Canada's energy industry, welcomed the national strategy. However, critics say "blue" hydrogen amounts to a fossil-fuel subsidy.

"While hydrogen is being presented as a key climate solution, that will not be the case as long as its production continues to be powered from fossil fuels rather than renewable energy," said Julie Levin at Environmental Defence.

Environmental groups want "green" hydrogen, which uses renewable sources of electricity, to be prioritized.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said even "blue" hydrogen would lower emissions and was not a fossil fuel subsidy.

Countries globally are using hydrogen to replace traditional fossil fuels. In Canada, it could be used as transportation fuel and to power industries including cement, steel, resource extraction and mining, O'Regan said.

($1 = 1.2752 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Nia Williams


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.79% 51.06 Delayed Quote.-23.76%
WTI 0.63% 47.835 Delayed Quote.-23.49%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:04pTSX rises 0.35% to 17,567.44
RE
04:03pCOUNTRY LEADERS : trade turnover between Uzbekistan and India is planned to be increased to $ 1 billion
PU
04:02pTwitter bans harmful false claims about COVID-19 vaccinations
RE
04:00pNasdaq ends at record high as investors await stimulus
RE
04:00pAMAZON COM : asks U.S. to include warehouse, grocery staff in vaccine rollout
RE
03:55pU.S. dollar zigzags on Fed bond buying policy, Bitcoin smashes $20,000 barrier
RE
03:49pGoogle faces third antitrust lawsuit as 30 U.S. states line up one more lawsuit - source
RE
03:41pCanada unveils hydrogen strategy to kick-start clean fuel industry
RE
03:38pU.S. agency says employers should tread carefully in mandating COVID-19 vaccines
RE
03:36pMexico's central bank says extends $60 bln U.S. Fed Reserve swap line until Sept 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
2Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Revised key information relating to the preferential right..
5Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ