Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Canada watchdog requests more time to probe proposed sale of Freedom Mobile

07/22/2022 | 11:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Shaw Communications logo is seen at their office in Calgary

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada's competition bureau said on Friday it needs more time to investigate the proposed sale of Shaw Communications Inc's Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Inc.   

Information about the sale that the bureau currently has does not address antitrust issues posed by Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion acquisition of Shaw, the competition watchdog said in a statement.

The bureau said it is also requesting Canada's competition tribunal to question Quebecor's Videotron unit over the buyout of Freedom Mobile.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto, wiriting by Ismail Shakil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUEBECOR INC. 0.00% 28.91 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.08% 60.2 Delayed Quote.0.28%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.52% 34.65 Delayed Quote.-10.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:02pSaudi crown prince to visit Greece to sign energy, telecoms deals
RE
11:57aUK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full
RE
11:53aEx-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
RE
11:51aIraq can boost oil output by 200,000 bpd this year if asked  BOC
RE
11:44aGerman 2yr bond yield sees biggest drop since 2005 as PMIs fuel recession fears
RE
11:42aU.S. launches probe of Houston over alleged discrimination in municipal services
RE
11:41aCanada watchdog requests more time to probe proposed sale of Freedom Mobile
RE
11:21aKentucky judge further blocks state from enforcing abortion ban
RE
11:18aGazprom says no additional obligations for Russia to get Nord Stream 1 turbine
RE
11:18aSterling posts biggest weekly gain against dollar in two-months
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
2Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
3Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
4Delivery Hero SE: Updated guidance for FY 2022 based on preliminary Q2 ..
5Germany's Uniper gets 15 billion eur state bail-out to avert collapse

HOT NEWS