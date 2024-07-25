(Reuters) - A wildfire that prompted evacuation orders for the town of Jasper, Alberta, reached the townsite on Wednesday evening, with firefighters working to protect critical infrastructure including the Trans Mountain Pipeline, Parks Canada said.

Some 25,000 people were forced to evacuate the picturesque tourist town of Jasper and its surroundings in Canada's Rocky Mountains early on Tuesday, as the wildfires spread across the western provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.

