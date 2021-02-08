Log in
Canadian Businesses Less Pessimistic Than in the Fall

02/08/2021 | 06:30am EST
The number of businesses pessimistic about economic recovery and COVID containment has dropped significantly.

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest survey from The Business Monitor, released by Modus Research, Canadian managers and executives were asked the likelihood of the outbreak being contained and their views on the Canadian economy coming out of recession. The latest results show a less pessimistic view compared with the fall.

In October, almost half of executives were pessimistic about the Canadian economy coming out of recession (45%), while in December, that number went down to 31%. An even greater drop in pessimism is seen with COVID containment from 36% in October to just 19% at year’s end saying the outbreak will be contained over the next year.

This survey was carried out among a representative sample of over 700 Canadian managers and executives at the end of 2020. Unlike other business surveys, the sample is fully random and representative of all Canadian businesses.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c34c4523-0f7f-4f89-9fc6-383dae220591

For more information, please visit out website: https://modusresearch.com/canadian-businesses-less-pessimistic-than-in-the-fall/

About The Business Monitor

The Business Monitor is Canada’s only B2B omnibus service. Results from the Monitor are based on scientific samples of Canadian business leaders.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback from Canadian enterprises based on scientifically representative samples. We offer our clients exclusive access to the Modus Business Panel – the gold standard of B2B research in Canada.

For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:

Charlie Graves
President, Modus Research
1800 254 6944 x 244
cgraves at modusresearch dot com

Twitter: @ModusResearch


Primary Logo

Outlook on Economy and Containment

Signs of a turnaround as pessimism drops

© GlobeNewswire 2021
