Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

08/05/2021 | 11:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Canada, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI) (TSX: CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) (CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at July 31, 2021 was $57.97, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 16.9% and 45.3%, respectively. These compare with the 18.2% and 29.1% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at July 31, 2021, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 14.5% of CGI’s net assets, down from 16.8% at the end of 2020 and 20.7% at July 31, 2020.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at July 31, 2021 was $38.78, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 12.7% and 46.6%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2021 were as follows:

 Information Technology27.8% 
 Industrials21.3% 
 Materials16.7% 
 Consumer Discretionary11.3% 
 Financials10.2% 
 Energy5.4% 
 Real Estate3.8% 
 Communication Services2.0% 
 Health Care0.9% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.6% 

The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of July 31, 2021 were as follows:

 Shopify Inc.6.1% 
 NVIDIA Corporation4.4% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.2% 
 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited3.8% 
 Lightspeed POS Inc.3.6% 
 TFI International Inc.3.5% 
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.5% 
 West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.3.3% 
 Amazon.com, Inc.3.0% 
 Apple Inc.2.7% 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:26aLAMAR ADVERTISING REIT : CO/NEW MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:24aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS L P : LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:23aSAPUTO : profits plunge in latest quarter on continued impact from COVID-19
AQ
11:22aOutdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise
RE
11:22aRGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:22aBECTON DICKINSON AND : Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Debt Securities
PR
11:22aAMERICAN LENDING CENTER : Named a 2021 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles
BU
11:21aING GROEP N : Leads $300 Million Expanded Syndicated Financ for Precious Metals Merchant Auramet
PR
11:21aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:21aAVTEX : Wins the 2021 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing Partner of the Year
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
3Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Experian, Walmart...
5Key Fed official sees rates liftoff in 2023 as policy debate heats up

HOT NEWS