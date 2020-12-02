Log in
Canadian General Investments: Investment Update – Unaudited

12/02/2020 | 03:10pm EST
TORONTO, Canada, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at November 30, 2020 was $47.40, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 30.9% and 33.8%, respectively. These compare with the 3.8% and 4.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at November 30, 2020, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 17.7% of CGI’s net assets, down from 22.7% at the end of 2019 and 23.2% at November 30, 2019.

The worldwide spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on such factors as business operations, supply chains, travel, commodity prices and consumer confidence, and the associated impact on domestic and international equity markets and fixed income yields, is expected to continue to have a significant influence on the equity markets and could significantly impact the value of investments held by CGI. Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited, the manager of the Company, will maintain its consistent, steady, long-term approach of holding diversified, appropriate investments, while pursuing selective new opportunities.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at November 30, 2020 was $32.20, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 26.8% and 36.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2020 were as follows:

 Information Technology28.0% 
 Industrials20.4% 
 Materials15.9% 
 Consumer Discretionary13.6% 
 Financials9.2% 
 Energy4.5% 
 Real Estate3.6% 
 Communication Services2.3% 
 Health Care1.3% 
 Cash & Cash Equivalents0.7% 
 Utilities0.5% 

The top ten investments which comprised 37.2% of the investment portfolio at market as of November 30, 2020 were as follows:

 Shopify Inc.7.5% 
 Franco-Nevada Corporation4.3% 
 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited4.1% 
 NVIDIA Corporation3.8% 
 Amazon.com, Inc.3.5% 
 Mastercard Incorporated2.9% 
 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.2.8% 
 Square, Inc.2.8% 
 Apple Inc.2.8% 
 Lightspeed POS Inc.2.7% 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


© GlobeNewswire 2020
