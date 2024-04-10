1028 ET - The Bank of Canada as widely anticipated held the overnight rate at 5%, though many anticipate this will be the last hold of 2024 and cuts could come as early as June, Rates.ca mortgage broker and realtor Victor Tran says. "The housing market continues to be in a holding pattern of tight supply and stiff competition for desirable properties." Tran says many homeowners renewing mortgages this year are taking short-term loans, an indication they expect rates to fall in the coming months. Rates.ca data reflecting consumer intent shows that in March quotes for three-year mortgages comprised 45% of the total, up from 27% in December. The percentage of variable-rate quotes of fell to 14% from 18% of the total at the end of 2023, down sharply from the peak of 59% in July 2022. (robb.stewart@wsj.com; @RobbMStewart)

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-24 1044ET