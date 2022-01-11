Log in
Canadian Natural Resources expects higher spending, production in 2022

01/11/2022 | 01:01pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Canadian Natural Resources Limited's Primrose Lake oil sands project is seen near Cold Lake, Alberta

(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd on Tuesday joined its rivals in forecasting higher capital expenditure and production in 2022, as it bets on a sustained recovery of oil and gas prices from the pandemic-driven historic lows.

Canadian producers are raising their full-year expenditures as they benefit from rallying crude and gas prices. However, companies are opting to spend on buybacks, dividends and squeezing more barrels out of existing assets instead of taking on large expansion projects.

Last month, Canadian Natural's (CNRL) rivals, Suncor Energy Inc, Cenovus Energy Inc and Imperial Oil Ltd, also raised their capital expenditure and output expectatio
ns for 2022. Graphic: Canada's oil producers loosen their purse strings,

Canadian Natural, the country's biggest oil and natural gas producer, expects to spend C$4.35 billion ($3.44 billion) in 2022, higher than its 2021 estimate of C$3.48 billion.

The Calgary, Alberta-based producer also said it expects total production to be between 1.27 million and 1.32 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) this year, compared with the 1.19 million to 1.26 million boepd it had estimated for 2021.

Canadian Natural President Tim McKay told a conference call that the company will focus on a balanced approach "where we have production growth, but at the same time are increasing shareholder returns and driving debt down further."

It expects to boost production by roughly 63,000 barrels per day by 2025 through incremental growth existing projects and reducing maintenance turnarounds.

Canadian Natural shares were last up 0.7% on the Toronto Stock Exchange at C$60.34. Analysts said the budget was largely in line with expectations.

($1 = 1.2635 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Paul Simao)

By Ruhi Soni and Nia Williams


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.34% 0.90615 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) -0.36% 1.71346 Delayed Quote.0.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.76% 91.707 Delayed Quote.0.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) 0.32% 0.73449 Delayed Quote.0.67%
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED 1.29% 60.42 Delayed Quote.11.60%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 1.09% 49.32 Delayed Quote.6.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) -0.48% 0.85266 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.13% 187.0213 Delayed Quote.6.73%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 2.33% 294.2469 Delayed Quote.5.00%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 3.74% 34.97 Delayed Quote.6.51%
HOT NEWS