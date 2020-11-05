Canadian Natural Resources posts surprise profit on cost savings

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
posted a surprise profit on Thursday, helped by cost-saving
measures and a slight recovery in fuel demand after COVID-19
lockdowns were eased across the world.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company, which like its peers
curtailed output and slashed spending in the low-price
environment, said it was on track to save about C$745 million in
operating costs in 2020.
Last month, Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta
said it would lift mandatory output caps ahead of schedule in
December as production cuts have raised prices for domestic
crude and eased congestion in pipelines.
Canadian Natural said average realized prices for crude fell
27.3% to C$40.14 per barrel, while realized prices for its
natural gas rose about 41% to C$2.31 in the third quarter,
excluding hedging.
The company, which bought smaller rival Painted Pony Energy
Ltd in August, produced 1.1 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) in the quarter, 5.5% lower than a
year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company
posted a profit of C$135 million ($102.81 million), or 11
Canadian cents per share in the third quarter ended September
30, while analysts expected the company to break-even on a per
share basis, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
($1 = 1.3121 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Yajush Gupta in Bengaluru; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)