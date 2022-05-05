Log in
News: Latest News
Canadian Natural posts higher quarterly profit on crude price surge

05/05/2022 | 05:16am EDT
(Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Thursday its quarterly net profit more than doubled, helped by a surge in oil and gas prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked global supply concerns.

Crude prices have hit 14-year highs this year in response to sanctions on Moscow and global fuel demand has recovered to near pre-pandemic levels at a time when oil supplies face massive disruptions due to Russia's invasion.

Canadian Natural Resources, one of the largest oil and gas producers in Canada, said its average realized price for oil rose 77.6% to C$93.54 per barrel in the first three months of 2022.

Its quarterly production stood at 1.28 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), marginally up from 1.2 million boepd a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said net earnings stood at C$3.1 billion ($2.43 billion), or C$2.63 cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$1.38 billion, or C$1.16 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2757 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
