Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Irpin in Ukraine, says mayor

KYIV, May 8 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the Ukrainian
town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late
March after fierce fighting, the town's mayor said on Telegram.
"I've just had an honor to meet with the Prime Minister of
Canada Justin Trudeau, who came to Irpin to see with his own
eyes all the horror which Russian occupiers have caused to our
town," Oleksandr Markushyn said on his Telegram channel.
He posted a picture showing Trudeau standing on a street
with destroyed and burned apartment buildings in the background.
The Russian military occupied Irpin following Moscow's Feb.
24 invasion but Ukrainian forces seized back control. The town
has been one of the hotspots of fighting near the capital Kyiv.
Canada, like other Western nations, has imposed broad
economic sanctions on Russia and sent military and humanitarian
aid to Ukraine.
Trudeau's Liberal government has also created a special
scheme for Ukrainians and their families to apply for a
temporary resident visa.
