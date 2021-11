Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYS TOP PRIORITY FOR NEW GOVERNMENT IS GETTING COVID-19 UNDER CONTROL, GETTING PEOPLE VACCINATED

* TRUDEAU, IN A SPEECH OPENING LEGISLATURE AFTER ELECTION WIN, SAYS CANADIAN INDUSTRIES STILL STRUGGLING DUE TO PANDEMIC WILL RECEIVE SUPPORT

* CANADA'S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNMENT WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IMMIGRATION LEVELS, WILL BE THERE TO BUILD BACK AFTER NATURAL DISASTERS INCLUDING B.C. FLOODS