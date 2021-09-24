Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

OTTAWA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Two Canadian citizens who were
detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days have left Chinese
airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were picked up in December
2018, shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng
Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Shortly before Trudeau spoke, Meng
flew back to China after reaching a deal with U.S. authorities.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)