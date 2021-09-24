Canadian PM Trudeau says two detained citizens have left China

OTTAWA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Two Canadian citizens who were detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days have left Chinese airspace and will arrive back in Canada early on Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Friday.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were picked up in December 2018, shortly after Vancouver police arrested Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Shortly before Trudeau spoke, Meng flew back to China after reaching a deal with U.S. authorities. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Leslie Adler)